Business Owners and Residents Worry about Flood Impact

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The rising Meramec is definitely on the minds of those who spend time near the 141 interchange of Interstate 44.

“Justin” was out Sunday afternoon, taking a look at flooding that had already closed the boat ramp area of Valley Park’s Meramec Levee Recreation Area.

“I live in Wentzville, I just come out here to see it because I used to live out here and I know what it can get like, but this is pretty bad and it’s just going to continue to get bigger,” he says.

Mike Diffley, on the Fenton side of the interstate, says the closure of 141 will definitely hurt his “Corner Butcher” business.

“In this particular situation I think people are more concerned about how they’re going to get their kids to school, how they’re going to get to work, just how the normal day to day things happen, not so much about t-bones and porterhouses,” he says.

MoDOT engineers said Sunday the new roadwork being done at that interchange will help with future “flash flooding” but not river flooding like what’s happening now.

The Salvation Army canteen has been called out to help keep sandbaggers in Valley Park hydrated and fed. There’s a sandbagging event planned this morning at the Saint Louis County Police West Precinct lot at 232 Vance Road.

The Salvation Army says if you’d like to make a money donation to its flood relief efforts in Missouri and southern Illinois, text the words “Flood Help” to 41444.

