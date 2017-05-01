KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Dog Rescued After Found Chained to Block at Missouri Lake

Associated Press May 1, 2017 7:06 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – An animal-welfare group is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person it said chained a dog to a cinder block and left him to drown at a Kansas City-area reservoir before he was rescued.

“Deputy” the dog (Courtesy of Great Plains SPCA/Facebook)

Officials with the Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals’ Great Plains chapter say the dog the group has named “Deputy” was found Friday morning caked with mud at Missouri’s Longview Lake.

The group says the dog is a shepherd-lab mix that’s believed to be 5 to 7 years old.

He is being cared for at Great Plains SPCA’s Independence location.

