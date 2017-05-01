Canadian Crowd At NHL Playoff Game Sings Star Spangled Banner After Singer’s Mic Malfunctions

Bryan Altman

One of the sports world’s great traditions is the singing of the national anthem before two teams face off against each other, reminding us that we are all, in fact, united, even though we root for different teams from different cities.

In the case of the NHL — and other American sports leagues with Canada-based teams — both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems are played at games to represent both countries. On Sunday night in Edmonton, Canada, when the home Oilers played the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of Round 2 of the NHL Playoffs, that was the case as well.

Anthem singer and Canadian country music star Brett Kissel took to the ice to sing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ first, but realized his mic wasn’t working properly.

On the fly, Kissel asked the crowd of Canadians to pitch in and help him sing the American anthem, and the result was astonishing, to say the least.

🇺🇸🇨🇦 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6 — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2017

The ability and willingness of our neighbors to the north to sing the entire ‘Star Spangled Banner’ was impressive and greatly appreciated by many in the states.

@NHL This is so awesome – thank you Canada! And Hockey fans!!! — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) May 1, 2017

@NHL Truly amazing how a Canadian audience can belt out the whole American anthem just as well as the Canadian 😊 #onlyinhockey — Paris Ellis (@parisproblems_) April 30, 2017

@NHL Well done Canada. Well done. It's an honor to have you as our neighbor. — John Costigan (@johnnycostigan) May 1, 2017

@NHL That's just one of those moments you'll never forget being apart of, much respect to the Edmonton fans!! — Admiral Squishy (@Ramwoc87) April 30, 2017

While some on Twitter joked that Americans might not be able to return the favor and sing the words to ‘O’ Canada,’ on Feb. 4, 2015 Nashville Predators fans sang an entire verse of the Canadian anthem with… you guessed it: Brett Kissel.

It was a great moment for all involved and something that fans and players of both teams likely won’t forget anytime soon.