Extra Inning Home Run Dooms Cardinals

Joe Harris, Associated Press May 1, 2017 10:54 PM
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each hit a tape-measure home run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in 10 innings on Monday night.

Shaw’s three-run shot off Seung Hwan Oh (0-2) traveled an estimated 451 feet and broke a 4-all tie with two outs in the top of the 10th. Villar’s two-run drive in the third soared 450 feet to right-center and gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

Jedd Gyorko hit two late homers for the Cardinals and finished with four hits. Aledmys Diaz and Matt Carpenter connected for back-to-back homers in the fifth.

Oliver Drake (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth and Neftali Feliz earned his seventh save.

