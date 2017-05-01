KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Flooding Closes Roadways in Lincoln County

May 1, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, flood, Highway 79, Lincoln County, Road Closure

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – The Cuivre River topped its levees this morning, closing a key Lincoln County highway.

Highway 79 is closed, but no homes have been damaged by the water that is pouring over levees in Lincoln County.

There are questions about the whereabouts of a man who was the subject of a search this morning.

“The 911 center this morning got a call saying there was somebody stranded in the water. We searched it by helicopter and boat and were unable to find anybody,” says Old Monroe Fire Chief Chris Blevins.

Blevins says it’s very possible the man left the area, but he is still officially unaccounted for.

The fire chief says Highway 79 between Old Monroe and Dyer Road could reopen by this evening’s drive home.

