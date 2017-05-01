Interstate 44 Closing After Rush Hour; More Road Closures Expected

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Interstate 44 is closing between Interstate 270 and Route 109 tonight after rush hour, and it could be closed for the rest of the week.

Tuesday morning rush hour will definitely be impacted.

I-44 in Valley Park to close after midnight. ONLY local traffic allowed WB past I-270 to Bowles & 1 lane EB to Pacific, Eureka & Route 109. pic.twitter.com/6oG0K2uVjo — MoDOT (@MoDOT) May 1, 2017

The Missouri Department of Transportation‘s Tom Blair says Route 100 (Manchester Road) from I-270 to Gray Summit will be the new I-44 the next few days — and there will be a lot of headaches.

“The traffic volumes on Route 100 are going to skyrocket,” he says, exceeding anything experienced in December 2015.

“Left-turn movements – on to and off of Route 100 – are going to be problematic; we’re going to dominate the amount of time we can give to mainline Route 100,” Blair says. “So traffic signals will be dwelling on mainline traffic, so making right turns will save you time, and save everyone time.”

MoDOT anticipates closing 109 between Eureka High School and Route FF shortly after 44 closes — then Routes 30 and 21 at the Meramec River.

I-55 is not anticipated to close tonight. We're monitoring it & will keep you updated on the Traveler Map & MoDOT social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/StLeTBRBZ3 — MoDOT (@MoDOT) May 1, 2017

