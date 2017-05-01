KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Janet Jackson’s ‘State Of The World Tour’ to Stop in St. Louis

May 1, 2017 10:27 PM
Filed Under: entertainment, Janet Jackson, State Of The World Tour

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/NEW RELEASE) – Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Janet Jackson is coming to St. Louis this fall on her “State Of The World Tour.”

janet jackson2 Janet Jacksons State Of The World Tour to Stop in St. Louis

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – MARCH 26: Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Jackson began her sold out “Unbreakable” tour August 2015, but reached out to fans telling them she would like to focus on starting a family. Since last year, she has taken time to enjoy motherhood and is ready to return to the stage.

The State Of the World Tour is a continuation of her Unbreakable tour. It will include fan favorites such as songs off of her Unbreakable album, and many of her other songs from throughout her career. She will also perform some of her soon-to-be released tracks along with an entertaining show!

Tickets for the new tour will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets held for the previous Unbreakable tour events, will be honored for the new dates.

The concert in St. Louis will be Saturday, October 21 at the Chaifetz Arena.

For more information visit http://www.livenation.com or call the box office at 800-745-3000.

