KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Listen To Win A $50 For Shari’s Berries

May 1, 2017 4:27 AM
Filed Under: Shari's Berries

Win: A $50 Gift Card For Shari’s Berries

Contest Ends: Friday, May 5, 2017

Listen to Total Information AM all week for your chance to call in and win a $50 gift card to Shari’s Berries.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we have a great way to show mom how much you appreciate her Right now – Get Shari’s Berries freshly dipped strawberries – starting at $19.99 plus shipping!

Go to berries.com and click on the microphone in the upper right hand corner. Then enter the password “KMOX”.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 5, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen