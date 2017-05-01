McDonald’s Unveils New Invention: The “Frork”

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Don’t you just hate getting ketchup on your fingers? Thanks to McDonald’s new invention, those days are over, if only for a short time.

That’s right, the “frork” is the latest innovation from the fast food company, combining a traditional fork with, you guessed it, french fries. Simply insert your fries into the end of the frork like prongs, and there you have it: a convenient, easy way to scoop up the fallen toppings from the chain’s new line of Signature Crafted Recipe Sandwiches.

In a commercial created as part of the promotion for the new burgers, infomercial legend Anthony Sullivan touts the benefits of the “uselessly useful” creation.

“The frork is ludicrously easy to use,” Sullivan says, showing how it can ever be used in the dark.

While this may seem like a joke, the frork is very real, and will be available at participating restaurants on May 5 with the purchase of a new pico guacamole, sweet BBQ bacon or maple bacon dijon Signature Crafted Recipe Sandwich.

Even the toll free number, 1-844-McD-FRORK, is real, and the first 100 customers who call the frork hotline will receive a complimentary frork and the first 5,000 callers will receive a coupon for a Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich.

