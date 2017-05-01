MSD Crews Prepare for Possible Flooding

FENTON, MO. (KMOX) – MSD crews are busy building a sandbag wall around their wastewater treatment plant in Fenton to prevent a repeat of what happened around Christmas 2015.
Spokesman Sean Hadley says they’re expecting those efforts to pay off and keep floodwaters from the rising Meramec River out of their plant…
“If it crests at 40 feet, it’s going to be about one to two feet below our Fenton treatment plant,” he says.
With over 200 calls for help coming in from customers since the flooding began, Hadley’s reminding homeowners there are things they can do to help keep the floodwaters out.
“Make sure you know at home that downspouts are disconnected, that window wells are clear of any debris,” he says.
MSD crews have spent a lot of time cleaning out debris from inlets and storm sewers, lessening the flooding impact. Hadley says their new, permanent five foot concrete wall around the Grand Glaize plant in Valley Park is doing the trick and high waters should stay out.
With a projected 40-foot crest along the Meramec, they are sandbagging around the Fenton plant as an extra precaution.