This One-Eyed Horse is the ‘Feel-Good Story’ of the Kentucky Derby

Sam Masterson (@sammasterson22) May 1, 2017 12:21 PM
Patch, a 3-year-old, colt lost his left eye in June 2016 due to massive inflammation. He’s only raced three times in his professional career, but has earned a spot in the Kentucky Derby, this Saturday.

His trainer Todd Pletcher says Patch will be the “feel-good story” of this year’s Derby. It seems like social media has agreed:

Patch even has his own Twitter account:

Possibly the craziest thing about Patch’s story, is that he got his name years before anyone knew he would loose an eye.

Patch is expected to finish in the bottom half of the 20-horse field at Churchill Downs. But if you’re not betting to win, there’s no reason not to place a few bucks on a major upset.

Patch is not the first one-eyed horse to run in one of the three Triple Crown races, in 2004 Pollard’s Vision, was blind in one eye since and finished 17th in the 2004 Kentucky Derby.

Here are a few more facts about Patch, just so you can impress someone before the race begins this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT:

Color: Bay colt (Ky.)

Sire: Union Rags

Dam: Windyindy by A.P. Indy

Owner: Calumet Farm (Brad Kelley)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Record: 1-2-0 in three starts

Last race: Second in the Louisiana Derby, 1 1/4 lengths behind Girvin, who will also be in the Derby field.

