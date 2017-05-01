Part of I-64 Downtown May Undergo Face Lift

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of the oldest original sections of the I-64 corridor downtown is in line for a face-lift.
MoDOT District Engineer Greg Horn says it’s something that’s been on their radar for years. However, when it was announced that the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) would be moving to the city’s near north side, they realized it was time to ramp up their efforts.
“Part of this is…the interchange has to be bigger than we originally planned, because of the jobs that are being created – which is a good thing,” Horn says.
Under consideration is a full I-64 interchange between 21st Street and Jefferson as well as intersection upgrades along Jefferson at Chouteau, Scott, Clark and Market.
It’s hoped the changes could be made by the time the NGA moves in 2022.