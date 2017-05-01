Siteman Cancer Center Opens New Facility

ST. PETERS, MO. (KMOX) – Siteman Cancer Center opens its expanded facility in St. Peters today.
The expansion nearly doubles the facility’s previous size to 37 thousand square feet. It’s located on the Barnes Jewish St. Peters Hospital complex.
“Let’s try to take world class people and put them out there closer to our patients homes, make it convenient for them, but provide the same access to these state-of-the-art clinical trials, state-of-the-art technologies that they would have down here,” says Siteman director Dr. Timothy Eberlein.
Eberlein says the new facility features a healing garden and plenty of natural light for patients.
There are now four locations of the Siteman Cancer Center, including the main one at the Washington University medical campus, Barnes Jewish West County, Barnes Jewish St. Peters, and in south county off 55 and Butler Hill. A fifth location is about to open in North County at Christian Hospital North East.