Aquarium at Union Station Expected to be Finished in Summer 2019

ST. LOUIS – (press release) – Today, Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM), owner of St. Louis Union Station, announces that St. Louis-based PGAV Destinations will design the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, the next phase of development at the National Historic Landmark train station in downtown St. Louis.

The highly anticipated project is currently in the design phase. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2017 with an anticipated completion in summer 2019. The aquarium’s professional operator will be announced at a later date.

“We’re very excited to have one of the top design firms in the country working with us on this project,” said Bob O’Loughlin, chairman and CEO of Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM). “And the fact that PGAV Destinations is a St. Louis company means that they can appreciate the value of Union Station and its history and importance to the community.

GALLERY: Rendering of Union Station’s Aquarium, Observation Wheel, Train Park

“The reception both locally and nationally to the first phase of our project has been tremendous and we know the opening of the St. Louis Observation Wheel in spring 2019 and the Train Park and St. Louis Aquarium will make Union Station a true destination hotel and entertainment complex,” said O’Loughlin.

The 65,000-square-foot St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will be located in the former mall area within St. Louis Union Station. The $45 million attraction will feature one-of-a-kind exhibits and tanks with 700,000 gallons of water housing thousands of aquatic species from the rivers and oceans of the world.

PGAV Destinations, located in downtown St. Louis, has been involved in the design of exhibits at many of the nation’s top aquatic attractions, including the Georgia Aquarium, South Carolina Aquarium, Discovery Cove and Sea World. The company – which specializes in designing attractions, exhibits and experiences that enrich lives and create memories for guests – also has designed environments at the Saint Louis Zoo, including Polar Bear Pointe, Sea Lion Sound, Penguin & Puffin Coast, the new Grizzly Ridge opening this fall and a variety of other popular visitor experiences.

Related story: Aquarium Coming to Union Station By Fall 2018

“We like to think outside the box, dream big and bring our clients’ hopes and dreams into reality,” said PGAV Destinations’ lead aquarium designer Emily Howard, vice president. “The aquarium will be something unique to our city and Union Station’s spectacular architecture and environment will make this project even more special.”

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will be an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) which holds members to the highest standards in animal care and exhibition. The facility will employ an animal husbandry team of marine biologists and aquarists responsible for the long-term care of the animals in the exhibit as well as overseeing water chemistry, animal nutrition, veterinary care, education, staffing and safety. The attraction will be open 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. One million visitors are expected annually.

School groups will experience an exceptional educational experience and the aquarium will be a major entertainment destination for local and out-of-town visitors. An 8,500-square-foot private event space will feature the attraction’s tanks as a backdrop for weddings, social events and corporate parties.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will be part of a $100 million family entertainment complex planned for St. Louis Union Station. Other components will include the previously announced St Louis Wheel – a 200-foot-high observation wheel with 30 fully enclosed, climate-controlled and ADA-compliant gondolas that seat up to six adults each. Wheel passengers will take three to four rotations high over the St. Louis skyline during the 10-to-12-minute ride. Located on the south side of the historic train shed, the wheel also will include one VIP experience gondola with a glass floor, no line wait time and an extended ride. The St. Louis Wheel will be a new iconic attraction on the St. Louis skyline and will be operational every day of the year, accommodating an estimated 500,000 visitors annually.

Other phases of the entertainment complex at St. Louis Union Station are underway in an area beneath the historic train shed that will be known as The Train Park. The Train Park will feature food and beverage concessions served out of train cars and shipping containers, the Fire & Light Show at the Lake, the St. Louis Wheel, the Hard Rock Café and Landry’s restaurants, and new retail and family attractions. The first phase of development – the Fire & Light Show at the Lake – opened in November 2016. The show emanates from nine fire pods submerged in the watery pool. Tube lights, hung from trees in the Train Park, and a light show projected onto the ceiling panels of the train shed above the lake, create a display synchronized to music on view every hour on the hour throughout each evening.

A new boardwalk has been added around the train shed lake allowing guests to

stroll completely around the water and connect to both the Hard Rock Café and Landry’s restaurants. A cantilevered net lounge will be installed between the restaurants where guests can relax in a hammock-style lounge that hovers above the lake to view the Fire & Light Show. The Train Park and Fire & Light Show are being created by Groundswell Design of Philadelphia.

Enhancements also are continuing at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel which is adding 28 new hotel rooms beneath the clock tower section on the Market Street side of the building’s northeast corner. Construction on the rooms began in January 2017 with completion planned by winter 2017. The hotel currently offers 539 rooms and will increase to 567 rooms when the $6 million project is completed. The hotel also will add 15,636 square feet of new meeting space by expanding the Midway east to 18th Street. Six new breakout rooms ranging from 1,600 to 2,835 square feet will be added along with another 8,700 square feet of flexible event space created with one of the aquarium’s tanks as a backdrop at the cost of $3.5 million. Construction on the meeting space began in January 2017 with completion planned by July 2017.

About St. Louis Union Station

The National Historic Landmark St. Louis Union Station at 1820 Market Street in downtown St. Louis opened to the public on September 1, 1894 and was owned by the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis. Designed by Theodore Link, it included three main areas: the Headhouse, the Midway and the 11.5-acre train shed. The

Headhouse originally housed a hotel, a Fred Harvey restaurant, passenger waiting rooms and railroad ticketing offices. It featured a gold-leafed Grand Hall surrounded by Romanesque arches and topped with a 65-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling and stained-glass windows. Union Station’s Headhouse and Midway are constructed of Indiana limestone and initially included 42 tracks.

At its height, the station combined the St Louis passenger services of 22 railroads, the most of any single terminal in the world. It was the world’s largest and busiest railroad station when it opened in 1894 and its train shed was noted as the largest roof span in the world. In 1903, the station was expanded to accommodate visitors to the 1904 St Louis World’s Fair.

Today, the station includes the AAA Four Diamond St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a DoubleTree by Hilton. The 539-room property features four unique ballrooms, beautifully appointed guest rooms and specialty suites, and the elegant Grand Hall featuring an award-winning 3-D projection mapping light show and a 65-foot-long bar.

St. Louis Union Station is owned by Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM). The hotel has been named one of the world’s top railway themed hotels by Condé Nast. For information, visit www.stlouisunionstation.com/union-station-hotel/.

About Lodging Hospitality Management

Established in 1986, Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM) is an independently owned and operated lodging and hospitality management company. The largest privately held hotel company in the St. Louis region with 5,000 guest rooms,

LHM has expanded its portfolio over the past 28 years to include 17 hotel properties including upscale, independent and brand-affiliated hotels, eight restaurants and two commercial properties. LHM has acquired and repositioned such iconic hotels and real estate as the Hilton at the Ballpark which features Three Sixty, one of the 10 Best Rooftop Bars in the World; Union Station which features a popular holiday train ride and the award-winning 3-D light show in the Grand Hall; and The Cheshire Hotel, which includes the new restaurant Boundary, as well as dining spots Basso, The Fox and Hounds Tavern and Starbucks.

LHM contributes heavily to the St. Louis region in philanthropic ways by supporting the St. Louis Zoo, Police Foundation, Logos School, Pathways to Independence, United Way, The Boy Scouts, the American Cancer Society, and many other charitable entities. For more information, visit http://www.lhmc.com

About PGAV Destinations

PGAV Destinations is a global leader in the planning and design of unique destinations. Now entering its sixth decade, the practice has evolved to become the ideal destination-consulting partner, skilled at developing growth-oriented master plans and translating those plans into successful projects. No other firm offers such an integrated approach to destination planning. For the last several decades, PGAV Destinations has been honored to partner with the Saint Louis Zoo on numerous, permanent habitats and attractions, including Fragile Forest, Penguin and Puffin Coast, Big Cat Country, and McDonnell Polar Bear Point.

PGAV’s key clients include industry leaders such as Delaware North Companies, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, the Biltmore Companies, Bass Pro Shops, Ameristar Casinos, Universal Studios, The Gettysburg Foundation, and many others. Recent assignments include planning and design at many of the world’s “must see” destinations, including the Grand Canyon, Biltmore Estate, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, the Georgia Aquarium, the Hoover Dam, and SeaWorld Adventure Parks. http://www.PGAVDestinations.com

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook