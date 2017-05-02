Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger St. Louis Cinco De Mayo is an event that many look forward to, every year. The music, the food, the fun, … and the margaritas are just part of the highly anticipated festivities. Come on out and enjoy the St. Louis spring weather and all the other wonders of the May 5 celebration around town.

Cinco De Mayo St. Louis Festival 2017

Cherokee Street between Nebraska and Jefferson

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 632-6498

www.cincodemayostl.com Date: May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. For fifteen years the Cherokee Street Development League has been coordinating a fabulous Cinco De Mayo celebration, in St. Louis, and this year is no different. On May 6, the festival opens at 11 am and runs into the evening with a host of activity, music, food, beverage and serious fun. In past years, over 50,000 people have experienced the arts and culture that embodies the event. The Festival prides itself on being one of the area’s more most diverse celebrations of the festival season. So, bring friends and family, come ready to have a great time and make memories.

Amigo Joe’s Mexican Restaurant

5901 Southwest Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63136

(314) 645-1995

www.amigojoesstl.com Whether or not you have danced your way through the Cinco De Mayo Festival on Cherokee Street, don’t discount a visit to some of St. Louis’s wonderful Mexican restaurants. Amigo Joe’s is a place you should definitely visit on May 5, or any other time of the year. They boast the best, and freshest Mexican cuisine in the region. Along with a comfortable and casual atmosphere, you’ll find some of the friendliest staff and best eats around. They take great care to buy the best quality and freshest ingredients available and provide those entrees to you at the lowest possible cost. Another benefit! In fact, don’t wait for May 5. Try them out, today!

Club Viva

408 N. Euclid Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

(314) 361-0322

www.clubvivastl.com What's a Cinco De Mayo celebration without a little salsa? And we're not talking tomatoes. It's dance! Club Viva is geared up to celebrate the season with some hot, wild, dancing. Their Facebook page is loaded with great upcoming events for Cinco De Mayo and beyond for anyone who wants to celebrate the holiday or any other day by dancing the night away. If your aren't a veteran salsa expert, you can become one. They offer lessons and workshops for anyone with a fire in their heart and movement in their feet. When looking for Cinco De Mayo fun, you can't go wrong at Club Viva.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Road

St. Louis, MO 63119

(314) 962-7100

www.haciendastl.com If you have lived in St. Louis for a long while or if you have just visited from time to time, you have, at least, heard of Hacienda and know of its long standing reputation as the go to place for great Mexican food. On Manchester Road in Glendale, near Brentwood, it’s centrally located and an easy escape for a quick Mexican food fix. A great way to celebrate Cinco De Mayo would be to have a superb Mexican food feast on the patio. Plan your Cinco De Mayo party there. The Hacienda loves gatherings of friends and family and can accommodate your plans. See you there for margaritas and dinner!