$9 Cardinals vs Red Sox Tickets Available in May

May 2, 2017 12:14 PM
ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals and Bank of America are partnering to present fans with a special discount ticket offer for the upcoming interleague matchup with the Boston Red Sox. On sale now, fans can purchase specially priced tickets starting at just $9 each to watch the Redbirds and Red Sox on May 16-17.

This two-game series will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Series Championship and features great giveaways and ceremonies honoring the franchise’s eighth world championship.

The specially priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/boa.

