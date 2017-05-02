CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – Some parts of the region are inundated, but Chesterfield Valley is expected to remain dry.
Executive Director of the Monarch-Chesterfield Levee District, David Human, says the Missouri River is expected to crest 12 to 14 feet below the top of the levee.
Human says the main levee that protects the 4,700 acres of commercial property in Chesterfield Valley will not be affected. He adds this event hasn’t affected the Missouri River as much as the Meramec River.
“There’s been significant rainfall in the Meramec River watershed,” Human says. “You want to call it a significant event of the Missouri River, but not nearly as much as on the Meramec River.”
He says a different levee – an earthen one protecting mainly agricultural and recreational areas – likely will be over topped. However, it wouldn’t affect Valley businesses or interstate travel.
A breach is also possible given how long elevated river levels will last.