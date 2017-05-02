Endangered Person Advisory in Jennings

JENNINGS, MO (KMOX) – An Endangered person advisory has been issued for a 37-year-old mentally disabled Jennings man.
Tyrell Taylor is African American 5’4″, 151 pounds, brown hair and eyes with a dark complexion, wearing a blues sweatshirt, blue sweat-pants with a blue stripe and blue baseball cap.
Taylor was last seen Monday around 7 p.m. at 8619 Jennings Station Road. He functions at a fourth grade level and has scoliosis.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 with any information.