Endangered Person Advisory in Jennings

May 2, 2017 6:32 AM
JENNINGS, MO (KMOX) – An Endangered person advisory has been issued for a 37-year-old mentally disabled Jennings man.

Tyrell Taylor is African American 5’4″, 151 pounds, brown hair and eyes with a dark complexion, wearing a blues sweatshirt, blue sweat-pants with a blue stripe and blue baseball cap.

Taylor was last seen Monday around 7 p.m. at 8619 Jennings Station Road. He functions at a fourth grade level and has scoliosis.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 with any information.

