Flood Warning Issued for St. Charles County

May 2, 2017 8:02 AM
2017 Floods, flood warning, National Weather Service

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for St. Charles County.

The flood warning continues for the following Missouri rivers:

The Missouri at Jefferson City, Gasconade, Hermann and Washington, and now St. Charles, also for the Osage near St. Thomas.

The National Weather Service warns that rainfall heavier than originally forecast could cause river levels to go even higher than predicted.

Residents who’ve evacuated due to flooding can store their belongings thanks to an offer from U-Haul Company of St. Louis for 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage. U-Haul Company of St. Louis President Steve Langford says families needing more information about the 30 days self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating location.

