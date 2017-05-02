Jefferson Co. Residents Forced to Evacuate Due to Floods

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. (KMOX) – In Jefferson County the Big River is living up to its name, swamping a low-lying subdivision of 73 homes, forcing evacuations.
Children lean out the window of a pickup truck parked at the water’s edge as adults nearby scramble to move vehicles to higher ground. Earlier the fire department boats plucked people from their homes. Resident Debbie Gore was watching all the chaos from her front porch.
“The fire department had to come back, we had to call them back here because there were people that were stuck in their homes that could not get out, had no way out. It came up pretty fast,” she says.
Some are saying they’ve had it with the Village Green Estates and this time they may move away from the Big River.
“I’ve been watching trucks come in and out of here, U-hauls and stuff, people carrying their stuff up past the floodwater. There’s been a lot of homes completely destroyed,” Gore says.