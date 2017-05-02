New Auxiliary Bishop Ordained Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Bishop-elect Mark Rivituso is officially ordained a bishop today, becoming Auxiliary Bishop of the St. Louis Archdiocese.
The new auxiliary bishop is a 55-years-old St. Louis native, a graduate of St. Mary’s High School who also served there as a teacher, pastor and Vicar General for the Archdiocese. He says his goal as a bishop is to bring people together.
“There’s divisions. I want to make sure we’re doing what we can to bring healing and reconciliation and a greater love to people’s lives,” he says.
The episcopal ordination takes place at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis on Lindell.