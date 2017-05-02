New Website Hopes to Lower Incarceration Rates

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a new tool available to navigate the St. Louis County Court system that its developers hope will reduce incarceration rates.

St. Louis based GlobalHack partnered with Rise Community Development to form “YourSTLCourts.com”. Rise’s John Cruz is one of the project leads, he says it’s a simple to use mobile-friendly site that teaches you how to navigate the system.

“Part of the overall goal of this is to reduce the amount of people who end up incarcerated over seemingly minor infractions or related to traffic or what have you. There needs to be equity in the justice system the same way there needs to be equity in neighborhoods and other areas of our society,” he says.

Right now the site covers only unincorporated St. Louis County with an estimated 300 thousand people, but Cruz says anyone who gets a ticket in unincorporated St. Louis County can use it. The site provides a map for users to select a location where they received a ticket, and will direct them to the municipality responsible.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook