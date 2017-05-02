AUDIO: Blues President Lays Out Scottrade Center Upgrades

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Blues president and CEO, Chris Zimmerman joined KMOX during the first intermission of Game 4 between the Blues and Nashville Predators to talk about the upgrade plans at Scottrade Center, Tuesday night.
Listen to full conversation below:
Besides the Scottrade Center upgrades, Zimmerman also talked about the success of this year’s Winter Classic to help create St. Louis’ “strongest attendance numbers in the last decade.”
He says through next three summer’s, the Blues will be making the upgrades at Scottrade, including the sounds, lighting and a brand new video board.