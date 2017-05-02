Stenger on Flooding: ‘We Have to Deal With It’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Could the severity of this flooding have been prevented?
Conversations about the height of Valley Park’s levee are ramping up again as they did in December 2015. Some studies suggest it was built eight feet too high.
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger told KMOX’s Ryan Wrecker there’s been a “proliferation” of levees across the state.
“So these are things that occured, in many cases, before any of us where even old enough to see their proliferation,” Stenger says. “Nevertheless, that’s the situation we find ourselves in and we have to deal with it.”
Stenger says the Army Corps of Engineers authorized that levee’s height – so questions about how to fix the problem should be addressed to them.
He also announced Tuesday, that he’s made $500,000 in interest-free loans available through the St. Louis County Port Authority.
Information is available through the St. Louis County Economic Development Partnership.