Valley Park Residents Prepare to Evacuate

VALLEY PARK, MO. (KMOX) – The city of Valley Park is urging some 350 homes and 58 businesses to evacuate by noon today, as the Meramec River is expected to crest behind an earthen levee on Wednesday. Mayor Michael Pinnese says he has confidence in the levee.

“We have the Corps of Engineers that comes out. They started this morning, and they monitor and walk the levee every hour,” he says.

So far, no problems are reported. The Wednesday crest is expected to be just a few inches short of the December 2015 crest in Valley Park.

“People understand what the river can do, I mean, they’re getting ready to move out. They don’t really want to, but they know what the river has the capability of doing to them,” he says.

Pinnese says a few residents are refusing to leave their homes, and police will keep a list of where they are in case there’s an emergency. Other residents

are busy packing up their things to get out.

Paula Greer and her family are helping their elderly father move out of his home with the levee right in his back yard.

“It’s bad because I mean my dad’s getting up there in age, he’s 70, he’s lived here all his life. I think he might be ready to move this time,” she says.

Across the street Luke Alley moves his wife and four kids out, hefting couches, beds and dressers. Alley says he just moved in two months ago.

