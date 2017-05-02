Volunteers Gather to Help Businesses in Eureka

EUREKA, MO. (KMOX) – Hundreds of volunteers spent Monday sandbagging in Eureka, trying to protect businesses that are just now recovering from the last major flood there.

Last year at this time Joe Boccardi’s Ristorante was just reopening after getting four and a half feet of water inside during the flood of the previous December. This year they have about a four foot tall sandbag wall surrounding the restaurant, but employee Michelle Payne says they’re not stopping there.

“We’re going to spend the next few days sandbagging and building a wall as high as we possibly can to keep all of the water out of our restaurant,” she says.

Payne says the last flood cost the restaurant at least $750 thousand, and one more flood like that could close the restaurant after 46 years in Eureka.

“It was devestation to our restaurant and to the area of Eureka, and now we are a little bit more prepared and we’re trying to fight off the water as much as we can to protect our businesses,” she says.

Around the corner, Joe Cotton was loading items from his Ace Hardware store into trailers.

“We’re taking everything out and doing the best we can, at least taking it three feet off the floor and everything outside as best we can. We have a couple local people helping us, we really appreciate that,” he says.

Cotton says he learned his lesson in the flood of 2015.

“It pretty much took everything out of the store, and about two and a half feet of water in the building, and at that time there was no flood insurance, so it was a total loss,” he says.

