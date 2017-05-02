WashU Musical Revue Performs in China

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Washington University students practice at the center for contemporary arts for a first-ever performance half way around the world. The students, their pianist Gail Hintz and student musicians will leave for China on May 23 to perform for Washington University alumni.

19-year-old Brandon Krisko was chosen from among others who auditioned.

“I don’t have a ton of experience traveling abroad, so I’m excited to be immersed in a new culture and a new environment that I’ve never been in before,” he says.

For 20-year-old Hayley Emerson, this is a family affair.

“I have an identical twin sister and we’re both going to be a part of it. We’re song writers and we got write a song for this as well that we get to bring to China,” she says.

The group will perform two concerts, in Shanghai and Beijing. They are expecting about 150 guests at each performance. The WashU Musical Revue performs Thursday, May 25 in Shanghai’s Grand Central Hotel and Sunday, May 28 in Beijing’s China World Hotel. The nine students, plus the provost, Professor Matthews, Hintz and a few others will arrive in China May 23 and depart on May 31, so they’ll get a little sightseeing in as well.

