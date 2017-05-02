KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Woman Charged in Foster Son’s Death

May 2, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: beating, charged, child abuse and neglect, death, forster son, foster mother, homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis foster mother has been charged with fatally beating a 3-year-old boy 17 months ago.

28-year-old Christina Bell was charged Friday with child abuse resulting in the death of Daylen Brown. Bell told detectives she had “primary care, custody and control” of Daylen when he was injured in December 2015. He died a St. Louis hospital several hours after police responded.

No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Court records say he had a lacerated liver. Daylen’s cause of death was abdominal blunt trauma, and ruled a homicide.

It wasn’t immediately clear why charges are being filed more than a year after Daylen’s death. Prosecutors didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen