Airbnb Offers Flood Victims Free Shelter With Disaster Response Program

May 3, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, Airbnb, flood victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Airbnb hosts are offering displaced Missouri flood victims a free place to stay.

The company has activated its Disaster Response Program, which connects those who are displaced by disasters with hosts offering lodging free-of-charge.

Through the program, Airbnb contacts hosts in the impacted and surrounding areas, asking if they have extra space to share with their displaced neighbors.

Hosts who offer a place to stay for free will have all booking fees waived, according to the company.

There’s nearly two pages of hosts offering free lodging to area flood victims.

The Disaster Response Program is scheduled to run through May 16.

CLICK HERE to find, or offer, a place to stay.

