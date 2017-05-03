Blues Will Donate 50/50, Memorabilia Sales to Flood Victims

ST. LOUIS (Blues) – The St. Louis Blues and Blues Alumni have partnered with the American Red Cross to raise money to help victims of the area floods. During Game 5 of their second-round series with the Nashville Predators on Friday at Scottrade Center, the Blues will raise proceeds through the team’s 50/50 raffle, memorabilia sales, and the Blues for Kids silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

Fans can help raise money at Friday’s game by purchasing 50/50 tickets on the concourse. Tickets are available in the following quantities: three for $5, eight for $10, 21 for $20 and 50 for $40. All participants must be 18 years of age or older to play, and the winning ticket will be announced in the third period.

Fans can also purchase the official pucks used during Friday’s pregame warmups for $50 each outside of Section 114. Each puck comes inside a commemorative 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs puck case. Quantities will be limited and the pucks will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Red Cross volunteers will be on the concourse selling limited edition Blues Skate Koozies for $10 each. Koozies can be purchased from one of the volunteers located around the concourse, or at Section 114.

Fans can also bid on Blues autographed memorabilia at the game or at home. Items will include game-used merchandise, playoff goal pucks, and other autographed memorabilia. To bid, visit blues.myab.co on your computer or tablet, or text “blues” to 52182.

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday and will close at the end of the second intermission.

