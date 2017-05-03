Bowles Remains Open to Access Interstate 44

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – MoDOT officials say with all of the local road closures, one major route connecting St. Louis and Jefferson Counties will remain open.
MoDOT’s Andrew Gates says there may be some confusion about drivers’ ability to go west of I-270 on 44 that they want to clear up.
“Bowles will remain open to get to eastbound 44 and from westbound 44 to Bowles,” he says.
Bowles is west of the flooding Meramec River but just east of Highway 141, which of course remains shut down for an undetermined period of time.
Again, access to and from northern Jefferson County via I-44 will not be impacted by the flooding Meramec.