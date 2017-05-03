Ezekiel Elliott’s Jersey: NFL’s #1 Seller

DALLAS (AP) – Here’s more proof that the 2016 NFL season was superb for rookies: Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott topped NFL player merchandise and product sales.
The Dallas Cowboys running back (John Burroughs High) who led the league in rushing and the quarterback who was Offensive Rookie of the Year represent the first time two rookies led the list compiled by the NFL Players Association.
It’s based on total sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise, tracking year-end results from March 2016 through February of this year.
Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady of the Patriots was third on the list. He was followed by yet another Cowboy, receiver Dez Bryant, and Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL Players Inc., the marketing arm of the union, compiled the list.
