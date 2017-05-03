HSMO Disaster Response Team Aids Pets Affected By Floods

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Humane Society of Missouri’s Disaster Response Team is operating emergency pet shelters for those affected by recent flooding.
Families may need somewhere to board their pets as they evacuate their homes, and HSMO is available to provide temporary shelter and pet rescue to ensure there is “no pet left behind.”
The Humane Society is operating three stations in Arnold, Pacific, and near Valley Park, where owners displaced by floodwaters can find emergency boarding for their pets.
“Our climate-controlled rescue trailers keep them safe. Our staff keep them comfortable,” HSMO says in a release.
If you or someone you know needs assistance with emergency pet care, call 314-647-4400.
HSMO’s Disaster Response Team reminds you that a few simple precautions can be the key to survival for your family and your pets.
- Create a plan. Create an evacuation plan that includes your pet. Identify places to go in times of distress and make sure your pet has identification, a collar with ID tag and a microchip, at all times.
- Make a disaster kit. Include medications, medical records, leashes/harnesses/carriers, current photos and descriptions of your pets, five days’ worth of food and water, and anything that will reduce your pet’s stress, like their bed and toys.
- If you evacuate, take your pet. Don’t assume your pet will be fine, even if you will only be gone for a short period of time.
- Listen for information. Whether it’s over the radio or on your phone, listening to news outlets is key to learning about updates on where to go and what to do during an emergency.