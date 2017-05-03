KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Karlie Kloss Teaches the 5 Rules of the Midwestern Diet

May 3, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: celebrity, fashion model, Imo's Pizza, Klarlie Kloss, St. Louis

Supermodel and St. Louis native Karlie Kloss, stopped by her hometown recently to chat with Vanity Fair’s Derek Blasberg to teach him the five rules of the Midwestern diet.

Don’t let her Victoria Secret model figure fool you, Kloss loves Imo’s pizza, fried food, and ranch dressing just like the rest of us.

Watch the video clip below:

While Karlie isn’t on the runway she has started her own computer coding class. KODE WITH KLOSSY empowers girls to learn to code and become leaders in tech. Started in 2014 when founder Karlie Kloss began her own adventure in learning to code, Kode With Klossy hosts girls’ coding summer camps, awards career scholarships to young women. Kloss will host a class in St. Louis on July 10th- July 21st. Application deadline is May 7th 11:59pm EST, apply HERE! 

