Kentucky Derby Positions Set, Classic Empire is Early 4-1 Favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Classic Empire has been made the early 4-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby, with just four of the 20 horses listed at single digits.

The colt will break from the No. 14 post on Saturday. Just two horses have won the Derby out of there. The last was Carry Back in 1961.

Trained by Mark Casse, Classic Empire won the Arkansas Derby and was last year’s champion 2-year-old.

Always Dreaming and McCraken are the co-second choices at 5-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Always Dreaming drew the No. 5 post, which has produced nine Derby winners, most recently California Chrome in 2014. Blue Grass Stakes winner McCraken will break from the No. 15 hole.

Irish War Cry is listed at 6-1 odds and drew the No. 17 post. No horse has ever won from that post.

Field for Saturday’s 143nd Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds:

1. Lookin At Lee, Corey Lanerie 20-1

2. Thunder Snow, Christophe Soumillon 20-1

3. Fast and Accurate, Channing Hill 50-1

4. Untrapped, Ricardo Santana, Jr. 30-1

5. Always Dreaming, John Velazquez 5-1

6. State of Honor, Jose Lezcano 30-1

7. Girvin, Mike Smith 15-1

8. Hence, Florent Geroux 15-1

9. Irap, Mario Gutierrez 20-1

10. Gunnevera, Javier Castellano 15-1

11. Battle of Midway, Flavien Prat 30-1

12. Sonneteer, Kent Desormeaux 50-1

13. J Boys Echo, Luis Saez 20-1

14. Classic Empire, Julien Leparoux 4-1

15. McCraken, Brian Hernandez Jr. 5-1

16. Tapwrit, Jose Ortiz 20-1

17. Irish War Cry, Rajiv Maragh 6-1

18. Gormley, Victor Espinoza 15-1

19. Practical Joke, Joel Rosario 20-1

20. Patch, Tyler Gaffalione 30-1

AE. Royal Mo, Gary Stevens 20-1

AE. Master Plan, John Velazquez 50-1

Trainers (by post position): 1, Steve Asmussen. 2, Saeed bin Suroor. 3, Michael Maker. 4, Steve Asmussen. 5, Todd Pletcher. 6, Mark Casse. 7, Joe Sharp. 8, Steve Asmussen. 9, Doug O’Neill. 10, Antion Sano. 11, Jerry Hollander. 12, Keith Desormeaux. 13, Dale Romans. 14, Mark Casse. 15, Ian Wilkes. 16, Todd Pletcher. 17, Graham Motion. 18, John Shirreffs. 19, Chad Brown. 20, Todd Pletcher. AE1, John Shirreffs. AE2, Todd Pletcher.

Owners (by post position): 1, L and N Racing, Inc. 2, Godolphin. 3, Kendall Hansen. 4, Michael Langford. 5, Brooklyn Boyz Stables. 6, Conrad Farms. 7, Brad Grady. 8, Calumet Farm. 9, Reddam Racing LLC. 10, Peacock Stables LLC. 11, Fox Hill Farms, Inc. 12, Calumet Farm. 13, Albaugh Family Stables LLC. 14, John Oxley. 15, Whitham Thoroughbred LLC. 16, Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Robert LaPenta. 17, Isabelle de Tomaso. 18, Mr. & Mrs. Jerome Moss. 19, Klaravich Stables Inc. and William Lawrence. 20, Calumet Farm. AE1, Mr. & Mrs. Jerome Moss. AE2, Al Shaqab Racing, WinStar Farm LLC and China Horse Club.

Prizes:

First place: $1,631,000

Second place: $400,000

Third place: $200,000

Fourth place: $100,000

Fifth place: $60,000

Post time: 6:34 p.m. EDT



