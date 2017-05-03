KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Massive Phishing Attack Hits St. Louis

May 3, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: google docs, hacking, phishing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — A new email scam is taking advantage of mailing lists to encourage people to open a fake document.

Some of us here at KMOX got several of those emails — but the scam’s been reported far beyond St. Louis.

The Mehlville School District says unknown hackers got a hold of a lot of email addresses — the messages say someone “has invited you to view the following document” through Google Docs. You may recognize the name on the email, but the return address is several letter H’s at “mailinator.com”.

It’s unclear where the threat originated — but the bottom line? Don’t click that link and delete the email.

