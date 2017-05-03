Mo. Senate Stuck in Ethics Debates

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – For the second day in a row, the Missouri Senate was shut down over feuding on ethics changes.

Four senators held up proceedings on Monday to focus on ethics issues, including a lobbyist gift limit and non profit donor disclosure. In response, senate leadership scheduled a hearing on the disclosure issue.

St. Charles County Senator Bill Eigel said requiring disclosure of political non profit donors and their addresses could put them in danger.

“In cases where folks have had their support of these organizations disclosed, they received retribution in the form of threats to their employment,” he says.

Supporters say they measure is necessary to prevent corruption through political organizations in Missouri. Republican Senator Rob Schaaf says it’s necessary to let voters know who is funding their candidates.

“Without disclosure, voters lack the information that they need to have when making decisions about how to vote,” he says. Schaaf’s phone number was released through digital, radio, and phone ads telling listeners the senator is siding with liberals.

The ethics measure is sponsored by senate majority leader Mike Kehoe. Because Kehoe was stuck in serious flooding, and the budget must go through committee deliberation, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson adjourned the senate meeting within 10 minutes of starting.

