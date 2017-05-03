PNC Presents ‘Arts Alive’ Grants to Local Organizations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A total of nine local arts organizations will benefit from Arts Alive grants that PNC Bank will be handing out later this morning.
Regional president Michael Scully says they’ve been doing this for seven years now, benefiting arts groups in our area to the tune of $2.25 Million.
“Today is a celebration. It’s really about our community and about the arts and about PNC’s engagement and bringing the arts to life in our community,” he says.
The ceremony gets underway at 10 a.m. at the ZACK ballroom on Locust, and the public is invited to attend.