UPDATE: Road Closures

May 3, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, Road Closures, traffic

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)

7:42 A.M. :

Dougherty Ferry at Big Bend now closed

I-55 closing soon at Meramec Bottom

7:20 A.M. :

MoDot expects I-55 to close by 7:30 a.m.

7:10 A.M. :

East and Westbound 44 remain closed from 270 to Gray Summit.

Highway 30 closed East and West from Rahning to 141

Northbound and Southbound Highway 21 closed at M-Double-M to North of Hageman

North and Southbound 141 closed from 21 to just North of Fiedler

61-67 or Lemay Ferry closed from Sulphur Springs Road to East Street.

The Ramp from Meramec Bottom onto Southbound 55 is closed

K is closed from Kimmswick to 61-67

Highway M closed from 61 to 55

Highway W closed from Byrnes Mill to 109

109 Closed from South of Meramec to Niehoff Drive….Again from 44 to Eureka High School…..and then, from Alt Road to Old State Road

Route Double B from Regina to 30

