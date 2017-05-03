UPDATE: Road Closures

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) –
7:42 A.M. :
Dougherty Ferry at Big Bend now closed
I-55 closing soon at Meramec Bottom
7:20 A.M. :
MoDot expects I-55 to close by 7:30 a.m.
7:10 A.M. :
East and Westbound 44 remain closed from 270 to Gray Summit.
Highway 30 closed East and West from Rahning to 141
Northbound and Southbound Highway 21 closed at M-Double-M to North of Hageman
North and Southbound 141 closed from 21 to just North of Fiedler
61-67 or Lemay Ferry closed from Sulphur Springs Road to East Street.
The Ramp from Meramec Bottom onto Southbound 55 is closed
K is closed from Kimmswick to 61-67
Highway M closed from 61 to 55
Highway W closed from Byrnes Mill to 109
109 Closed from South of Meramec to Niehoff Drive….Again from 44 to Eureka High School…..and then, from Alt Road to Old State Road
Route Double B from Regina to 30