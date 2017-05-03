KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Valley Park Levee Holds as Meramec Crests

May 3, 2017 8:12 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Meramec River reached its peak this morning at 1 a.m. in Valley Park, straining against the walls of the earthen levee protecting hundreds of homes and businesses.

Yesterday police went door to door making sure some 350 homes and more than 50 businesses were empty. Living by the levee Joe Bone was scrambling to get out because he’s got a bad feeling about this one.

“I didn’t sleep at all last night, watching the weather and all that and getting on the computer and checking,”

The mayor of Valley Park has said repeatedly he believes the levee will hold, but the the streets are empty like a model railroad town with all the people removed.

