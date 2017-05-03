Woman Struck By Stray Bullet Inside Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A woman inside Busch Stadium during Tuesday’s St. Louis Cardinals game was grazed by a stray bullet, according to St. Louis police.

The 34-year-old woman told police she was seated inside the stadium when she felt a pain in her arm, noticing an abrasion above her elbow.

After responding to a first aid station, an officer working at the game was contacted.

A bullet slug was found in the area around the woman’s seat.

“It appears the bullet came from outside the stadium, however the investigation is ongoing,” police say.

The Cardinals issued the following statement:

“We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge.”

SLMPD says the incident further amplifies their message of encouraging “Fun Without Guns.”

“We know ‘what goes up must come down,’ and in this case, an innocent victim was struck,” police say.

