‘Angel Band Project’ Honors Victims of Sexual Violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Norbert Leo Butz is a St. Louis native and three-time Tony-award winner for his work on Broadway. He’s also a supporter and contributor of the Angel Band Project, in honor of his sister, Teresa.

“I actually lost one of my best friends, Teresa Butz, who was St. Louis native. She was raped and murdered in her home in Seattle in 2009, so we began the Angel Band Project as a way to start breaking the silence about this issue which is shrouded in silence,” says Rachel Ebeling, Angel Band’s executive director.

Ebeling says they also offer music therapy to help survivors heal, because music is often easier than talking about it.

“This music therapy is really giving women their voices back, to be honest. Some of them have found it very difficult to share their stories and trauma, and music therapy is allowing them to express that,” she says.

This Sunday at the Ethical Society is a special concert: Still I rise; A Community Conversation Concert. The Women’s Hope Chorale will be preforming some Angel Band Project songs, including some written and performed by survivors.

“This isn’t going to be a downer kind of an event, it’s going to be just the opposite,” Ebeling says.

A panel discussion takes place before the music. Tickets are available at womenshopechorale.org

