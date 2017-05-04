KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Dave Peacock Named New President, COO of Schnuck Markets

May 4, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Dave Peacock, Schnuck Markets, Schnucks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)Dave Peacock is taking over Schnucks.

The family-owned grocery store chain announced today that Peacock will become President and Chief Operating Officer of Schnuck Markets. Todd Schnuck will remain Chairman and CEO.

Peacock is the former president of Anheuser-Busch, and also led efforts attempting to get new football and soccer stadiums built downtown.

Schnucks says Peacock will bring his expertise to the company’s supply chain, marketing and other functions, citing his “extensive business background” and “entrepreneurial spirit.”

Schnucks has 100 stories and 14,000 employees.

