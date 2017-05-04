KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Homeowners Concerned About Backup In Their Basement

May 4, 2017 7:16 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, backups, calls, complaints, damages, Fault, Groundwater, homes, main, Metropolitan Sewer District, Pay

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is responding to hundreds of calls of basement backups this week.

Homeowners in the area are complaining and want to know who will pay for it. MSD says they want to hear from you – if you’ve had water back up in your basement.

MSD Spokesman Sean Hadley says if groundwater got in through a broken lateral line, it’s not their fault. However, many basement backups they do pay damages on.

“So we’ve got overcharged mains up in some areas and that’s what it is – it’s too much water coming into the system,” Hadley says. “When we do determine that, that’s something that we are responsible for.”

He adds there’s a possibility that overcharged mains could back up into homes.

So far this week out of more than 900 basement backups, Hadley says MSD has determined some 500 were MSD’s fault, and customers qualify for up to $3,000 in damages.

During the December 2015 flood, MSD paid damages on 1,800 basement backups out of about 3,000 reported.

