Major Flooding Causing Problems for Rockwood Schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Thursday will be another day completely lost to flooding for schools in the Rockwood District.

You can’t call them snow days and this isn’t baseball where they have rain-outs and makeup dates, so what do you call them? Disaster Days.

Rockwood superintendent Dr. Eric Knost has seen his share of disaster this past week, with the Coast Guard taking him on boat rides to see the damage to school grounds left behind by flooding.

He notes they’re a far-flung district with more than 22 thousand students.

“I’ve got over 4000 employees, and you assume that they all live in Rockwood but we have quite a few employees that actually live outside of the Rockwood area and a significant number of them that are heavily impacted by these road conditions,” he says.

For the record, he says these are acting like the snow days that didn’t occur during a mild winter and he fully expects the state to forgive the school days lost to flooding. He’s also starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re starting to look better, we think the worst part is behind us,” he says.

Having lost three straight days to flooding, Dr. Knost is hoping that at least some Rockwood Schools will be able to hold classes on Friday.

