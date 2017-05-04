MoDOT: 90 Highways Remain Closed; WB I-44 Opened

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) update at 3:50 p.m. – The Missouri Department of Transportation said 90 of its highways remained closed in the St. Louis area as of midday, but westbound Interstate 44 is now open.

MoDOT Engineer Tom Blair earlier predicted westbound 44 would be open before evening rush.

We expect WB44 to reopen btwn 270 & Gray Summit before PM rush. Soccer Park & 141 ramps will remain closed. No word on when EB44 will reopen pic.twitter.com/3J6ICJlcvi — MoDOT (@MoDOT) May 4, 2017

Blair says the flood water is receding off the eastbound lanes of I-44 in St. Louis County, too, but at a much slower pace.

It is not known when that side might reopen.

>> Thursday Road Closures

The traffic flow resumed on the closed section of southbound Interstate 55 early Thursday morning.

Another bit of good news from MoDOT this afternoon — Highway 109 north of Interstate 44 has re-opened.

MoDOT says with continued rains, still not forecasting any NEW road closures to pop up in #STL region. @kmoxnews — Brad Choat (@choatsnews) May 4, 2017

It has still not been decided if classes at Eureka High School will be held Friday.

