MoDOT: 90 Highways Remain Closed; WB I-44 to Open

May 4, 2017 1:15 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Department of Transportation says 90 of its highways remained closed in the St. Louis area as of midday, but a “biggie” is about to re-open.

MoDOT Engineer Tom Blair says they believe westbound Interstate 44 will be open before evening rush.

Blair says the flood water is receding off the eastbound lanes of I-44 in St. Louis County, too, but at a much slower pace.

It is not known when that side might reopen.

>> Thursday Road Closures

The traffic flow resumed on the closed section of southbound Interstate 55 early Thursday morning.

Another bit of good news from MoDOT this afternoon — Highway 109 north of Interstate 44 has re-opened.

It has still not been decided if classes at Eureka High School will be held Friday.

