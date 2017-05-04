Nashville Predators Will Donate Funds to St. Louis Flood Victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues are enemies on the ice, but are working together off it to help the victims of flooding in the St. Louis area.

The Predators are sharing on Twitter, Thursday morning, that funds from its usual ‘car smash’ and merchandise auction will go to benefit flood relief in St. Louis. The Blues are also contributing money from the 50/50 raffle, memorabilia sales, and the Blues for Kids silent auction to flood victims.

Special 5/5 AWAY GAME @PredsNHL auction is currently live and will benefit the St. Louis Flood Relief efforts. Text preds to 52182 to bid! — PredsFoundation (@PredsFoundation) May 4, 2017

Come down to the plaza tomorrow night at 6:30pm to take a swing at the Smash Car and you can help us with our St. Louis Flood Relief efforts https://t.co/4emH2iKOYT — PredsFoundation (@PredsFoundation) May 4, 2017

Multiple days of heavy rain in the St. Louis-region caused school closures, major highway shut downs and the evacuation of residents in some areas.

“It was just seven years ago this week that our own city experienced life-altering flooding that left our city with immense damage,” Nashville Predators Foundation Chairman Gerry Helper said. “The volunteer state, with some much-appreciated support and assistance from the NHL community, helped rebuild Nashville and is the reason why Bridgestone Arena is here today.”

“Smashville’s passion for the Predators is heightened by this great playoff match and gives us the opportunity to help the St. Louis Blues in their fundraising efforts to assist those that are affected by the flooding,” Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. “On the ice we are adversaries, but off the ice, we are partners on so many fronts, and we hope the funds generated through our fans’ generosity can help the Blues’ community as they recover from the devastation caused.”

The auction includes tickets to a Luke Bryan concert and regular season games against the Blues in the 2017-18 season.

The Blues and Predators will face off in Game 5 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m., at Scottrade Center.

