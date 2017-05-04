Reward Offered After Shots Fired At Clayton Motorist

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Last week a motorist had a scary early morning encounter with a would-be carjacker.

Now police are looking to get the suspect off the street before he strikes again.

Lt. Mark Smith with Clayton PD says it happened just before 1 am on Thursday, April 27th in the 800 block of South Central Ave. when the driver encountered a man standing in the middle of the street, waving and trying to block the driver’s path.

“The victim swerved around the suspect, and that’s when the suspect fired several rounds from a handgun at the victim’s vehicle,” according to Smith. “Fortunately the victim was unharmed.”

The shooter is described as a light-skinned black male, heavy set with short hair.

He was wearing a dark hoodie with white draw strings and a white graphic or writing on the front.

Surveillance video in the area showed that the shooter was accompanied by three other male subjects.

Information that leads to the felony arrests of a suspect or suspects could be worth a reward of up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers, and for the next 30 days an additional anonymous reward of $2,500 is being offered.

“We’re hoping that the reward that’s being offered will motivate somebody to come forward, do the right thing and take this dangerous person off the street,” Smith said.