KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

St. Louis Police Investigate Shooting on I-55

May 4, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: Crime, highway, Holly Hills, I-55, shooting, vehicle

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police have released more information on Wednesday afternoon’s shooting on Interstate 55.

Authorities say the victim told police he was driving Southbound on I-55, approaching Holly Hills when a Cadillac CTS pulled along side him and opened fire.

The 23-year-old swerved , and hit a pickup truck. That truck rolled over and hit two light standards. The pickup truck driver wasn’t seriously injured.

Police say the shooting victim and suspect know each other.

The investigation is continuing.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen