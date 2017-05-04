St. Louis Police Investigate Shooting on I-55

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police have released more information on Wednesday afternoon’s shooting on Interstate 55.
Authorities say the victim told police he was driving Southbound on I-55, approaching Holly Hills when a Cadillac CTS pulled along side him and opened fire.
The 23-year-old swerved , and hit a pickup truck. That truck rolled over and hit two light standards. The pickup truck driver wasn’t seriously injured.
Police say the shooting victim and suspect know each other.
The investigation is continuing.